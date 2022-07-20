The Colonial Center in South Hill, Va., will hold open auditions for the C.A.T.S. Community Theatre Production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Monday, July 25, at 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 26, at 6 p.m.
This production has been sponsored by Boyd Cars of Virginia and Parker Oil Company. Performance dates are Oct. 8, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees on Oct. 9 and 16 at 2:30 p.m.
The Colonial Center is located at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, Va. For auditions, enter the theatre via the main entrance and go to the third-floor ballroom. The doors will be opened at 5:45 p.m.
Regular rehearsals will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and on Sunday afternoons. Rehearsals are mandatory during the final two weeks prior to opening. Check your availability for all performances and required rehearsals prior to auditioning. Contact Doug Wright at 434-262-4170 with questions about auditions, rehearsals, casting, etc.
Casting is for teens and adults. Available roles include Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Schroeder, Lucy, Sally and Linus’ Blanket (dancing role). Additional chorus roles may be added after auditions. Dancing will be required for all characters in the show.
Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a song of their choice at auditions. A pianist will not be available, but backing tracks for songs from “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be available on site. If you wish to sing something that is not from the show, bring a CB or Bluetooth-enabled device with our backing track (no lead vocals on the backing track). If you need assistance with acquiring a backing track, contact Doug Wright at 434-262-4170. You may also contact Wright to schedule an alternate audition date/time if you are unable to attend either of the audition sessions.
For more information, visit www.colonialcenterva.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.