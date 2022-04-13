Thomas Scott Pearce provides live music for the “Meet the Artists” event at Frank’s Fine Arts in Littleton Saturday evening. Pearce is one of the artists who were on hand to meet with patrons who stopped in to tour the gallery and make purchases. One of his acrylics on canvas is shown at right.
