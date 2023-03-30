Lakeland Cultural Arts Center continues performances of “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club” with shows scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tomorrow through Saturday.
In the heart of London, behind the impassive façade of a windowless house, some of Europe’s most powerful men gather to play a game. The game is murder, and this is The Suicide Club. But the club has a new member, Sherlock Holmes: brilliant, brooding, the greatest detective in the world. Why does Holmes wish to die? Can his friend Dr. Watson save him — or does Holmes wish to be saved? The Lakeland production of this stage thriller promises mystery, romance, twists and chills.
Tickets may be purchased at lakelandcac.org. Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.