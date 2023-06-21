Pianist Clara Yang will present music by Beethoven, Chopin, Debussey, Brahms and current composer Stephen Anderson at Cherry Hill on Sunday, June 25. The program, which will begin at 3 p.m. will include favorite works by the renowned composers, as well as a work written specifically for Clara Yang by Anderson.
Dr. Yang, a graduate of the University of Southern California, the Yale School of Music, and the Eastman School of Music, is currently associate professor of Music and head of Keyboard Studies at UNC-Chapel Hill. The Chinese-American pianist has been described as “a first-rate pianist who isn’t afraid of challenges.” She has performed in notable venues such as Carnegie Hall, Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing, the Seymour Centre in Sydney, Australia, Sunset Center in Carmel, Calif., Memorial Hall at UNC, and Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh.
Following the concert, a reception will be held in the 1858 plantation home of the George Alston family in Inez, Warren County. Admissions will be taken at the door, with adults at $10, students at $5, and children 12 and under admitted at no charge.
For more information about Cherry Hill, Sunday’s concert and driving directions, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.