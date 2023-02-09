Warren County Memorial Library invites the community to take part in the statewide NC Reads book club. Hosted by NC Humanities, NC Reads features five books that explore issues of racial, social and gender equality, and the history and culture of North Carolina. All five books pose critical questions about how North Carolinians view their role in helping to form a more just and inclusive society.
Starting in February, one of the books will be highlighted each month in a virtual discussion where participants will hear from guest speakers, including the book’s author and topic experts, and have a chance to ask questions. Several copies of each month’s book have been provided to the library by the North Carolina Center for the Book. Stop by the library to check out a copy.
Note that selected books are intended for readers 18 years of age and over and may not be suitable for some audiences. More information about the program, including registration links to the virtual discussions, can be found at the NC Humanities website: https://nchumanities.org/program/north-carolina-reads/.
February’s book selection is “Carolina Built” by Kianna Alexander — a historical fiction novel based on Josephine N. Leary, a real-life American entrepreneur who was emancipated in 1865.
In this book, Leary is determined to build a life of her own and a future for her family. When she moves to Edenton from the plantation where she was born, she is free, newly married, and ready to follow her dreams.
The “Carolina Built” virtual discussion will take place on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be able to join NC Humanities for an interactive panel discussion examining themes from the book. This panel will explore the story based on the life and legacy of Josephine N. Leary, an African-American entrepreneur and business woman who lived in North Carolina during the Reconstruction Era. This event features author Kianna Alexander and Dr. Hilary Green in a conversation moderated by NC Humanities Board Trustee Liliana Wendorff.
Other books included in the NC Reads catalog include: “Game Changers: Dean Smith, Charlie Scott, and the Era that Transformed a Southern College Town” by Art Chansky in March; “Money Rock” by Pam Kelley in April; “Under a Gilded Moon” by Joy Jordan-Lake in May; and “Step It Up and Go” by David Menconi in June. This last book holds special significance as Menconi will discuss his book in person at Warren County Memorial Library on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m., in addition to his later virtual discussion for the entire state.
For more information about the library or to access eResources, go to www.wcmlibrary.org for event details and additional services offered. All library programs are free to access. Call the library for more information at 252-257-4990. The library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
