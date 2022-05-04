The Heritage Quilters will celebrate 20 years of quilts and quilting with a special event on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at the Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
The quilting group will reflect on 20 years of working together, storytelling and quilt-making, and share fun insights into discoveries and growth with quilting.
The exhibition features examples of innovations on the traditional Turning Twenty pattern, unique story quilts, and favorite quilts of the quilters. The group selected the Turning Twenty patterns for all members to make quilts in honor of the 20th Anniversary.
Members of the Heritage Quilters will give presentations about the quilts on display and will reflect on their quilting journeys over the past 20 years.
For more information, visit heritagequilters.net/contact.
