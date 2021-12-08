The Warren County Memorial Library will offer Christmas fun, learning activiites and other programs for people of all ages this month.
The library is observing Native American History Month and offering holiday recipes and books with information stations. Access a variety of resources at the library via QR codes, learning links and books.
In December, celebrate Christmas at the library with Holiday Spirit Week Dec. 13-17. Special activities are planned for each day of the week: Monday, holiday hats featuring Santa, elves and more; Tuesday, wish lists for Santa Claus and candy canes; Wednesday, decorate masks; Thursday, gaudy Christmas sweaters; and Friday, book marks and a search for hidden surprises in books.
December will also bring the start of the Video Game Spectator Club, which will kick off with the winter theme of Speedrunning. Virtual Zoom meetings will offer opportunities to discuss video games, streams, eSports, speedrunning and more. All levels of experience are welcome, from those new to video games to aficionados. This month’s meeting will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Access via tinyurl.com/WCMLGamingDec21 with meeting ID 895 7216 6520 and password 186343 or call 301-715-8592 to connect
Area residents are invited to enjoy Season’s Readings with the following book recommendations: “Angel of Greenwood” by Randi Pink (young adult fiction), “Get a Grip, Vivy Cohen!” by Sarah Kapit (juvenile fiction), “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (adult fiction) and “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline (adult fiction).
The library will continue to resources for help with technology, homework and career and technical education. For questions about technology, including devices, email, computers and the Internet, visit the library at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton or Call 252-257-4990.
Homework help resources are available from NC Live at nclive.org.cgi-bin/nclsm?rssrc=443.
NC Live also offers a Career and Technical Education database that may be accessed at nclive.og/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=313. The database offers vocational information on technical topics such as computing science, healthcare, building trades, auto mechanics, sales and retail, accounting, graphic design and photography.
Other activities include the following:
• School Zone featuring library STEAM program from CheckersTV, 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. The virtual educational entertainment program features Checkers the inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer. Available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• Ms. B’s Brillian Books featuring Preschool Stories at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, I Can Read Chapter Books at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays and Terrific Toddler Tales at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays. Available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• Super Simple Songs, 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20. Available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• Watch and Learn featuring “Einstein and Hawking: Masters of Our Universe.” Available via access video on demand at NCLive.org. Go to nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=379.
• Teen Anime & Manga Book Club, 3 p.m. Dec. 20. Access at tinyurl.com/WCMLDec.21Anime2 with meeting ID 828 2396 6500 and password 587270 or call 301-715-8592 to access.
Warren County Memorial Library will be closed Dec. 23-27 for Christma, and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s. The library is at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990.
