Warren County Memorial Library staff members join together to sing “Jingle Bells, Library Style” as they film a video promoting events coming up as part of the holiday season. Pictured, from the left, are Gania Woods-Hudson, Terry Alston, Catha Harrison, Sterling Cheston, Mary Bullock, Tiffany Macklin, David Spence II, Carolyn Boyd (part of the greater Warren County Community Services team) and Library Director Cheryl Reddish.