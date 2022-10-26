St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church will hold a Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church, located at 31 Ebony Rd., Ebony, Va. (on Rt. 903 at the North Carolina/Virginia state line).
The Bazaar will include a Silent Auction of over 100 items from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., a Bake Sale, and a Chili Cook-off will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors will participate, along with a large yard/furniture sale. Lunch will be available for purchase. Vendor spaces are available.
For more information, call Annie O’Neill at 252-308-0493.
