Santa’s Warren County headquarters is in place on Courthouse Square in Warrenton, and the Jolly Ole Elf from the North Pole will be arriving here soon to hear the wish lists of all the boys and girls. Santa Claus will officially arrive during the Warren County Christmas Parade on Saturday and will meet with children in at his local headquarters afterward. Santa will be back at his Warren County headquarters from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, before returning to the North Pole to make final Christmas Eve preparations.
