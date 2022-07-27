Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton has announced its upcoming 2022-23 season, which offers something for just about everyone.
More than two years after the global health pandemic caused stages everywhere to go dark, Lakeland will be welcoming back its patrons, and hoping to attract new ones, with a diverse performance lineup that includes everything from dramatic plays to favorite musicals, concerts and movie showings.
The season will kick off with the Grand Gala, featuring The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra with Candice Glover, winner of American Idol Season 12, on Friday, Sept. 9, from 6-9:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale next month for this celebratory reopening affair in Lakeland’s newly renovated space.
Tickets are on sale now for regular season performances, which include the Main Stage Series and the Actor’s Studio Series — smaller, more intimate shows performed in the black box theater.
Artistic Director John DuVall said Lakeland will launch the season and the Main Stage Series with the musical, “Crowns,” an all African-American gospel musical, as an invitation to the African-American community to make sure they know they are welcome and a celebrated part of the community.
Other Main Stage performances include the comedy and crowd favorite “The Odd Couple” and the holiday musical “A Christmas Carol.”
The Actor’s Studio Series includes three more intimate, contemporary shows with more adult themes and language, DuVall said.
“It addresses the idea that there might be different types of theater for different types of people,” he said. “This is the type of theater that challenges people and makes them think about the world we live in and the people that we may not know.”
There are five offerings in the concert series, some of which have an educational aspect.
“It’s very important to offer theater to young people and get them in to see what it’s all about and that it has an educational aspect as well,” DuVall said. “This is truly a cultural arts center instead of just a community theater.”
Lakeland will also be showing movies in its theater: Silver Screeners on Tuesday mornings from the Golden Age of Hollywood, and Family Movies on select Saturday nights. Popcorn, beer and wine are among refreshments that will be available during movie showings.
With some 48 weekends of event offerings, more than double the previous schedule, Lakeland needs a lot more volunteers, DuVall said. If people are interested in volunteering, they can usher, work the concession stand, help build sets, or help in any number of other ways. Just visit the website lakelandcac.org, click on Get Involved, then Volunteer.
Single event or season tickets may be purchased at the website, also.
DuVall said he looks forward to Lakeland reopening.
“It’s a bit overwhelming to go from coasting and trying to keep our name slightly visible to the public, to being this grand cultural arts center.” he said. “It’s so exciting, it’s so overdue.”
Main Stage Series
“Crowns” (musical): performance dates, Oct.14-15, 21-22, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 16 and 23, 2 p.m.
“The Odd Couple,” by Neil Simon: performance dates, Nov. 11-12, 17-19, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 13, 2 p.m.
“A Christmas Carol” (musical): performance dates, Dec. 9-10, 15-17, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 11, 2 p.m.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” (musical): performance dates, Jan. 20-21, 26-28, 2023, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 22, 2 p.m.
“Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club” by Jeffrey Hatcher: performance dates, March 24-25, 30-April 1, 7:30 p.m.; March 26, 2 p.m.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” (musical): performance dates, May 12-13, 18-20, 7:30 p.m.; May 14, 2 p.m.
Actor’s Studio Series
“The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson: performance dates, Feb. 17-18, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18, 2 p.m.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: performance dates, April 21-22, 2023, 7:30 p.m., April 21, 2 p.m.
“An Evening of Durang”: performance dates, June 9-10, 2023, 7:30 p.m., June 10, 2 p.m.
Concert Series
Sons of Mystro, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., a brother duo performing on electric violins, accompanied by a DJ and drummer, interpreting a wide range of genres from classical to reggae to pop arrangements and everything between.
Breach of Peace with Mike Wiley, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. Wiley relays stories of fugitive slaves, civil rights game-changers, sports heroes and freedom fighters. This production is based on true accounts of surviving participants of the Freedom Rides and many other individuals of various races, religions and backgrounds involved in the early struggle for African-American equality.
Quarteto Nuevo, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. This ensemble showcases western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz with an organic feel.
Robin Spielberg, Dec. 2-3, 7:30 p.m. Spielberg is hailed as one of America’s most popular contemporary female pianists/composers. She has performed in Carnegie Hall, the Seoul Arts Center, Mao Livehouse in Shanghai, on CBS Saturday Morning, PBS, LifeTime Live, and NPR, among others.
Tartan Tenors Celtic Invasion, March 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m. The Tartan Tenors mix music energy with traditional folklore, dance, and humor, featuring classic bagpipes and fiddle, driving drum tones, and signature guitar styles.
Lakeland is at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton, and can be reached by calling 252-586-3124.
