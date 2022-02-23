Lakeland Cultural Arts Center announces the return of Harrigan’s Pub, a high energy celebration of Irish music to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The show will be presented on Friday, March 18, at Littleton Food and Spirits, 235 N. Mosby Ave., Littleton. The show is directed by Jim Hogan, and the singers and musicians are local performers. Tickets for the show are $15 each and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com by searching “browse events,” then “Harrigan’s Pub.”
A full cash bar will be available. Also, Littleton Food and Spirits is crafting a special dinner menu. There are three options to choose from: corned beef and cabbage, hamburger steak and gravy or chicken marsala, plus salad, sides, and dessert for $22 in addition to the $15 ticket price. Doors open for dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
