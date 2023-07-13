Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering an Eco-Art Nature Camp at Buck Spring Park beginning July 31 and running Monday through Friday through Aug. 4.
The camp day is packed full of activities from 8 a.m.-5p.m., including crafts, recreational games, scavenger hunt, fishing, swimming (transported to the county’s outdoor pool), field trips and more.
Campers should be dropped off between 8 and 9 a.m. at Buck Spring Park, located at 217 Nathaniel Macon Drive, Littleton, and can be picked up between 4 and 5 p.m. If you need transportation to and from camp, or if you need an early drop off or late pick up, email parksandrecreation@warrencountync.gov by July 17.
Registration ends July 24, and limited space is available.
This camp is held regardless of weather and heat; indoor programming is available as needed. The fee is $35 and includes supplies and any admission fees; lunch is not included (campers will need to bring a packed lunch and snacks daily).
Registration can be completed by July 24:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Parks and Recreation welcomes volunteers for this and other programs. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
