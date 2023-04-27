Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.