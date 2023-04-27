Optimistic and prayerful about its upcoming debut, former resident of Warren County Deborah Durham is elated about her second stage play, “The Residue of Unforgiveness,'' which is scheduled for shows on May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and May 6 at 5 p.m. at Fresh Anointed Tabernacle of Deliverance, 608 Harriett St. in Henderson.
According to her website, deborahdurham.com, the play, loosely based on Durham’s life, depicts the balancing act of a newly separated mom as she struggles to cope with a possible divorce, work and home life with her two daughters.
Durham lives her motto, “Every child can be who they desire to be if they just believe in themselves,” as she works diligently every day to make her dreams come true well into adulthood.
Langston Hughes, poet, novelist, fiction writer, and playwright, penned his poem “Dreams,” during The Harlem Renaissance period, where in the poem he describes the failure to reach a dream as, “a broken-winged bird that cannot fly” and to a “barren field frozen with snow.” Like many other notable figures of that time who expressed their feelings, struggles, hopes and dreams through words, Durham, too, has found her place as an author and playwright and has also seen many dreams come true.
While society has mixed feelings and opinions about divorce, Durham has spent the last 10 years writing books and stage plays as an outlet for her gift of writing, creativity, and ministry of love, forgiveness and healing. Now retired from the classroom as a National Board Certified teacher, Durham has returned to work as an instructional coach in the public school system and still manages to continue writing and creating content to help others navigate through painful, disappointing times.
The author of three published books, “Hope, Healing & Happiness After Divorce,” “Hope In The Midst, A Spiritual Journey,” and “Unlocking Happy Moments,” Durham describes herself as a giver at heart who enjoys helping others. She hopes her books serve as a platform to help the wounded and brokenhearted.
A native of Henderson, Durham is married to James Durham, and together they have six daughters.
Durham said she continues to keep God first and enjoys every moment with her family and friends. She and her husband are members of Fresh Anointed Tabernacle of Deliverance in Henderson.
For more information on ticket purchases and Durham’s books, visit deborahdurham.com.
T.A. Jones is a correspondent for The Warren Record and author of The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond. Contact her at tajones.org.
