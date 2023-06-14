Music critic, journalist and author David Menconi visited the Warren County Memorial Library on June 3 to discuss his 2020 book, “Step it Up & Go: The Story of North Carolina Popular Music.” The book covers musicians from across the state, including Blind Boy Fuller, Doc Watson, Nina Simone, and Warren County native Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange).
