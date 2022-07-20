An organizational meeting for singers who would like to participate in the Lake Gaston Community Choir and its performance of a Christmas cantata this holiday season will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at Enterprise Baptist Church in Littleton.
This will mark the return of the group since COVID-19 ended gatherings and performances.
Started in 2004, when Janice Thompson had the idea to form a community choir with the late Sue Beasley, the Lake Gaston Community Choir is open to anyone who enjoys singing.
This year’s cantata, “The Road to Bethlehem,” will be rehearsed each Sunday beginning Sept. 11, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. under the direction of Diane Colin. The cantata will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at Enterprise Baptist Church, 404 Enterprise Rd., Littleton.
Contact Marianne West at marianne.west@gmail.com to be part of this experience.
