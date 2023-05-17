The Cherry Hill concert series will feature outstanding pianists from the East Carolina University School of Music on Sunday, May 21. Professors Keiko Sekino and Kwan Yi will perform, as will three of their students.
The program will include works of Beethoven, Chopin, and Brahms, and the professors and two students will present duets by Schubert. The program will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a reception in the 1858 ancestral home of the George W. Alston family in the Warren County community of Inez. Admissions will be taken at the door.
Dr. Keiko Sekino holds degrees from Yale University in economics and music. She completed a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at Peabody Conservatory and currently serves as Associate Professor of Piano at East Carolina. She has performed throughout the United States, Europe and Japan at such renowned venues as Carnegie Hall, Steinway Hall, Bennett-Gordon Hall, and numerous festivals in the US and abroad. She has appeared at Cherry Hill on several occasions.
Professor of Piano Kwan Yi is also a returning Cherry Hill artist. He has performed throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. He is a recipient of many honors and prizes, including the National Federation of Music Clubs Award. He is a graduate of the Curtis Institute, Julliard School, and the Peabody Institute, where he worked with Leon Fleisher and Robert McDonald.
Ritchie Bui is currently pursuing his Bachelor of Music degree in piano performance as a student of Kwan Yi. He was the 2022 co-winner of the North Carolina Symphony’s Kathleen Price & Joseph M. Bryan Concerto Competition.
Jackson Paul Klauke is studying under Dr. Keiko Sekino. He was a finalist in the NC Symphony Concerto Competition and has received honors at several competitions. Currently a junior at East Carolina, the Cary native plans to pursue a master’s degree in instrumental conducting.
Jared Alan Yoakem is from Grand Rapids, Mich., and holds degrees from Belmont University and East Carolina University. He currently serves on the piano faculty at Cary School of the Arts and is a teaching assistant to Kwan Yi. As a recitalist, he has performed at numerous universities throughout the southeast.
Admission for this concert will be $10 for adults, $5 for students, and no charge for children 12 and under. For more information about Cherry Hill and driving directions to the plantation, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.