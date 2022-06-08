The month of June marks the time that students are finishing up the school year and adults might be thinking about a summer trip. However, instead of slowing down, the staff of Warren County Memorial Library remain busy as they prepare to offer a range of activities to inspire people of all ages to keep reading.
Many June activities revolve around the start of the annual Summer Reading Program, this year with the theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The Summer Reading Program will officially begin on Monday, June 13, at 10 a.m. with festivities that include presentation by representatives of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences at the library. “Prehistoric Sea: What Lived in the Ocean Before Me?” How much do you know about the marine reptiles that lived in the oceans during the time that dinosaurs roamed the land? The presentation will focus on how these creatures adapted to life in the ocean, including the answers to such questions as: Where did mosasaurs live? Why did plesiosaurs have long necks? Are any of these creatures still alive?
People of all ages can explore the possibilities of reading this summer and a number of June activities geared toward the Summer Reading Program.
Storytimes will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will follow a weekly schedule: Preschool Stories on Wednesday, I Can Read Chapter Books on Thursdays and Terrific Toddler Tales on Saturdays. You can see the premiere as it airs or watch on demand at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
CheckersTV will take an aquatic theme as viewers explore the ongoing adventures of Checkers the inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer. The educational entertainment program will feature the following programs in June: “Creatures of the Sea” on June 14, “Batten Down the Hatches” on June 21 and “Our Home. Our Earth” on June 28. Catch the premieres when the air at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays or watch on demand by going to facebook/com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
The Anime & Manga Book Club will meet for virtual discussions about Japanese comics and animation 3 p.m. on the following schedule: June 20, view at tinyurl.com/WCMLJune22Anime1 with meeting ID 873 8290 4065 and password 035125; June 27, view at tinyurl.com/WCMLJune22Anime2 with meeting ID 890 5292 9794 and password 417977.
The Video Game Spectator Club will meet at 3 p.m. on June 16. The virtual discussion about pro-gaming and speedrunning may be accessed at tinyurl.com/WCMLGAmingJune22 with meeting ID 882 6098 3627 and password 971838.
During the Summer Reading Program, adults are encouraged to stop by the library to pick up a “Bingo” card with reading suggestions that will help them discover new favorite books and authors, and take a new look at previous favorites.
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.