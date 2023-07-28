The Lake Gaston Foundation is proud to present the 18th Annual The Crossing at Lake Gaston on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. Registration is at 8 a.m. on the day of the event.
This is a fundraiser for non-profits in the five-county Lake Gaston area. The event begins at The Pointe Restaurant and finishes at Watersview Restaurant – crossing approximately one mile across Lake Gaston.
You can swim, walk, or cross on a non-motorized vessel. Pre-registration online through Event Brite is $25 per participant ($30 Day of Event) at THECROSSING2023.EVENTBRITE.COM.
For more information, callt 252-586-5711 or email info@lakegastonchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.