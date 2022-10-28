The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church located at 114 Poplar Mount Rd., Norlina, will be holding a fall bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church.

There will be homemade baked goods, preserves, pickles, soups and chili for sale. Craft items, RADA cutlery and a variety of white elephant items will also be available. A lunch consisting of homemade soups, chili, chicken salad sandwiches, ham biscuits, desserts, soft drinks and coffee will be offered.

All proceeds will go to various mission projects. 