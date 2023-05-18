The Warren County Memorial Library will host Shavon Russell Jones on May 23 at 4:30 p.m. in the community room as she presents Literacy Through Lyrics. This interactive program will combine music and reading that will get the audience moving while also teaching literacy.
Jones is a professional musician and music educator who sings, plays piano and teaches a range of musical genres from classical, ragtime, folk, rock and pop to jazz, gospel, reggae, neo-soul and hip hop.
The program is sponsored in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The funding support is through the Grassroots program from the Warren County Arts Council.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
