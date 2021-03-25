Warren County Memorial Library will feature a virtual presentation by Warren County native and N.C. State University English Professor Emeritus Dr. James W. Clark, Jr. as a highlight of National Library Week, April 4-10.
Clark will present “Finding and Keeping Vaughan, NC: Our Hometown” live from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. To access the presentation, go to tinyurl.com/WCMLClark2021 or call 646-558-8656 to connect. The meeting ID is 856 9239 4540, and the password is 675364.
The book is available digitally at repository.lib.ncsu.edu/handle/1840.20/36922.
Clark, a native of Vaughan, is a graduate of Littleton High School. He holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University in Durham.
Clark became a professor of English at N.C. State University in Raleigh in 1967 and remained until retiring in 2005.
From 1993-2003, he served in a statewide role as director of the Humanities Extension/Publications Program within N.C. State’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Among its work, the program produced the video series, “Talk About Writing,” which featured such notables as Doris Waugh Betts, Warren County native Reynolds price and Fred Chappel.
His literary career has included editing “The Lost Boy,” Thomas Wold’s novella, in 1992. Clark published “Clover All Over,” a history of North Carolina 4-H, in 1984, and worked on an expanded edition as N.C. State prepared to celebrate its centennial in 2009. The updated history, “Clover All Over: North Carolina’s First 4-H Century,” was published in 2010.
In 2018, Clark published “Finding and Keeping Vaughan, N.C.: Our Hometown,” which focused on the social and political history of his home community.
He has served as an archivist and committee chairman of the N.C. 4-H History and Learning Center at Millstone 4-H Camp in Richmond County, and as president of The Paul Green Foundation, The Thomas Wolfe Society and The North Carolina Literary and Historical Association. In addition, Clark has served as president of The North Caroliniana Society, as a board member of Carolina Public Humanities and as chairman of the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
He was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame in 2017 and the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame the following year. In 2020, the North Carolina Humanities Council honored Clark with hits John Tyler Caldwell Award for the Humanities for his statewide impact and achievements as a program director, professor, North Carolina literary historian and public humanities scholar.
Other April events
Other events planned for the month of April include the following:
Preschool and Children
WCML Live! Activities: Preschool Story Time Tuesdays April 6, 13, 20 and 27; I Can Read Chapter Books, Thursdays, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29; Terrific Toddlers Storytime, Saturdays, April 3, 10, 17 and 24. All events will be held from 10:30-10:45 a.m. All of these programs are available live or on demand at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
“Earth Day: Revenge of the Toxic Robot” by Talewise: View live 11 a.m.-noon on Thursday, April 22. Go to us02web.com.us/j/88103505345 or call 646-558-8656 to connect. The meeting ID is 881 0350 5345, and the password is 158451.
Teens and Tweens
Teen Anime & Manga Book Club view live via Zoom: Monday, April 5, 3-4 p.m.: Go to tinyurl.com/WCMLAprilAnime1 or call 646-558-8656 to connect. The meeting ID is 894 6037 4293, and the password is 126672; Monday, April 19, 3-4 p.m.: Go to tinyurl.com/WCMLAprilAnime2 or call 646-558-8656 to connect. The meeting ID is 844 3348 5609, and the password is 1644969.
Community service and internship opportunities are available by calling the library at 252-257-4990.
Homework help is available with LearningExpress via NC Live. Go to nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=219.
Other National Library
Week events
Everyone who updates their library card or register for a new card in April will receive a small gift, while supplies last.
“Independent Lens” Pop-up Film Discussion Series: “Philly DA,” view live on Tuesday, April 6 from 7-9 p.m. The State Library of North Carolina and PBS NC team up to host a virtual discussion on an upcoming episode of the acclaimed PBS documentary series “Independent Lens.” Go to tinyurl.com/PhillyDAFilmDiscussion.
Tech Connect: Hoopla eBooks: instructions are available at wcmlibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/How-to-Use-Hoopla.pdf.
Let’s Read: Poetry Expressions: Celebrate National Poetry Month by discovering the poet inside of you: memorize a poem, try writing a haiku, read a poem backwards, write a poem to give to a friend or loved one, (re)discover famous poets.
Warren County Memorial Library will be closed on April 2 in observance of Good Friday.
For more information about library resources and events, call 252-257-4990, go to the library at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton, or visit wcmlibrary.org.
