Is it possible to give or find love if one has never before been loved?
Warren County author and historic preservationist Don Arnold explores this theme in his first novella, “The Loves of Mildred and Sarah Engel.”
Described in Amazon reviews as bittersweet and compelling, spellbinding, sorrowful and realistic, the book was inspired by Arnold’s viewing of a TV special while home from college over Christmas holiday of Truman Capote’s short story, “A Christmas Memory,” originally published in 1956.
“A beautiful and touching story, I was really struck by how much of an emotional response I had to it, by the way the story was conceived, and by the beautiful, lyrical writing that was demonstrated,” Arnold said.
He also thought of his own mildly intellectually challenged aunt and the difficult life she lived, much like a character in the Capote story, to inspire the protagonist, Sarah, as the focus of his own story.
As Arnold describes on the book’s back cover, Sarah and her stepmother Mildred are two women living alone in poverty, mostly ignored by their family, experiencing the same life, but responding differently. Both are angry, neither has been taught how to love or be loved, and each has her own definition of what love is and a different way of pursuing it.
Arnold had time to complete the novella during the four-month COVID-19 closure of the downtown Warrenton business he and his husband, Ernie Fleming, own, Oakley Hall Antiques & Art.
Following a recent serious health scare, from which he is recovering, the 74-year-old author and retired psychotherapist said he was determined to complete the book before he died.
“So I hunkered down and finished it,” he said.
Having grown up in North Carolina’s High Point, an industrial town similar to the setting in “The Loves of Mildred and Sarah Engel,” Arnold said his life experience provided the framework for the book.
“Most authors inevitably begin with people or events that they have experienced themselves. That lends real emotion to stories,” he said. “Then they add their own imagination to reach a completed version.”
The most frequent question Arnold gets from people: Is this a true story?
The answer: Yes and no.
“”It’s half truth and half fiction,” he said. “It if were all truth, then it would be non-fiction. I never tell readers which parts I imagined and which parts really happened.”
Arnold said he leaves it to the readers to decide who were the loves of each character as the title suggests.
“Each character loves someone or several people,” he said.
Arnold sees Mildred as having three loves and Sarah as having four.
“It’s up to the reader to decide if they agree with me,” he said. “It’s also up to the reader to decide if either is a victim, if either has ever been loved, how each one searches for love, and if either ever finds it.”
Arnold said he owes a great deal to Richard Krawiec, a well-known American author who mentored him in the art of creative writing in a one-on-one arrangement at UNC-Chapel Hill.
“We ended our work with his insistence that I develop a full-length novel from this work,” said Arnold, who is already writing a full-length book. “Interestingly, this is the second most frequent comment I get: ‘I wish the story were longer. I wanted to know more about what happened in the years that were not covered in the book.’”
Amazon reviews have this to say about “The Loves of Mildred and Sarah Engel”:
“This is a beautiful and sorrowful portrayal of family and all its complexities, the circumstances of which translate into something very real that most readers will relate to in some way. ... This is a wonderfully written book that made me reflect on the depths of the human heart, how lingering are the effects of neglect, how complicated and broken families can be, and how often the people within those families are unsure of how to heal.”
“Don Arnold’s harsh truths about two women trapped by family ties, with no means of escaping each other, animate this bittersweet, spellbinding story. Abusive relations have consequences over generations. This intertwining of hate, need, fear, and love brings home the spare truth ... that love, even a little bit, can redeem hate.”
“The Loves of Mildred and Sarah Engel” is available for purchase for $10 from Amazon; signed copies are available for purchase at Oakley Hall Antiques & Art, 119 N. Main St., Warrenton, open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
