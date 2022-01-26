Warren County Memorial Library will host a variety of programs, feature informative displays and connect patrons with information as they celebrate Black History Month. The national theme for Black History Month 2022 is Black Health and Wellness.
The North Carolina Museum of History and the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission invites the public to join them virtually for the 21st annual African American Cultural Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. for their program titled “Black People, Green Planet: Environmental Justice.” This program is comprised of many different presentations and performances from different corners of North Carolina. All presentations and performances are free to attend online with no additional programs or apps. Registration is required. For more information about the program, visit https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/aacc-2022.
The library will also virtually host Dr. Carlton Wilson, historian and dean of the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities at North Carolina Central University, for Black Health and Wellness on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m. This live event will take place via Zoom and may be accessed by going to www.tinyurl.com/WCMLDrWilson22 or calling 301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 834 7607 7501, and the password is 169851. There will also be a live viewing of the Zoom program in the library’s community room.
On Monday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m., the North Carolina Humanities Council will host a statewide virtual book discussion and interactive panel conversation examining themes from “Soul City: Race, Equality, and the Lost Dream of an American Utopia” by Thomas Healy. You do not need to have read the book to attend. The discussion panel will explore the saga of Warren County’s own Soul city. The event features author Thomas Healy and Dr. Kofi Boone in a conversation moderated by North Carolina African American Heritage Commission Associate Director Adrienne Nierde. Registration is required. To register, go to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sunAenwJTpG51JDWIOJOVw.
In addition to these programs, the library will also offer a Black History Month Information Station during the month of February. The informational display will provide an overview of the history behind Black History Month as well as many relevant books to choose from.
Calendars of programs and events are available at the library (119 S. Front St., Warrenton), or visit the library’s website at www.wcmlibrary.org for more information about programs and events. All library programs are free to access. Call the library for more information at 252-257-4990.
