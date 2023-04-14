The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass will take the stage at Lakeland Cultural Arts Center on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m.
The ensemble group reflects the diverse makeup of men and women in the American culture and is dedicated to the notion that music is a gift to be enjoyed by everyone.
The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is a family-owned and operated business that had its beginnings on the streets of New Orleans. On the advice of family patriarch, Ellis Marsalis, the group created a concert format that breaks the usual barriers between genres and strives to create a connection between the audience and performers.
For more information or tickets, visit lakelandcac.vbotickets.com or call 252-586-3124. Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.