Cool fall weather is on tap as Harvest Market returns to downtown Warrenton for the first time since 2019 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will be held on Courthouse Square, at 109 S. Main St.
A variety of vendors and information booths will be set up, and live entertainment will provide music throughout the day, including the TNT band and Orange County Lockdown, featuring Warrenton native Frank Hunter.
Vendors will be selling items including jewelry, crocheted fiber arts, kitchen goods, pottery, purses and wallets, children’s items and more.
No festival would be complete without a selection of foods. Choices will include funnel cake, sno cones, baked goods, kettle corn and hot dogs.
Also on Saturday, Warren County’s Public Safety Day will be observed during the festival. Various agencies will have vehicles on Macon Street for members of the public to explore, as well as information available on services provided and local public safety career opportunities.
Harvest Market is sponsored by the town of Warrenton.
