Classical guitarist Joseph Pecoparo will perform at Cherry Hill on Sunday, Oct. 24. The program will begin at 3 p.m., and admissions will be taken at the door. Adult admission will be $10, students will be $5, and all children age 12 and under will be admitted at no charge.
Pecoraro is recognized as a highly accomplished concert and recording artist, teacher, and author. He has performed all over the world and appears with regularity in many American cities. He has numerous recordings of diverse repertoire from around the globe and is also the author of the music-reading text “Read This First.”
In addition to his recital career, Pecoraro performs traditional Celtic-inspired music with violinist Katherine Wiley and plays jazz and finger-style guitar.
In 1998, Pecoparo joined the artist-faculty of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts as a full-time professor of guitar. He teaches graduate, college and high school guitar majors. Previously he held teaching positions at Salem College, Indiana University, and the University of Colorado.
His UNCSA students have won top prizes in regional and national solo and concerto competitions and have distinguished themselves as active performers, teachers, and recording artists.
During Sunday’s concert, Pecoparo will perform works by Bach, Hirsh, Ta’rrega, Montana, and others.
Refreshments will be served following the program.
The entirety of the 1858 home, listed on the National Register, will be open to visitors.
Cherry Hill is on Highway 58, Warrenton, in the Inez community.
For further information, visit cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259 or 919-494-5472.
