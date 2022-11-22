This week’s article on Preservation Warrenton’s holiday homes tour highlights the final four of 11 properties that will be open to the public Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Green-Polk House
Circa 1850
A rare example of a brick Jacob Holt house, the Green-Polk House is two-stories, three-bays in the Greek Revival style on a raised basement. Large eight-over-eight wood-sash windows have molded surrounds. A double-leaf three-panel door is centered on the front, flanked by one-light-over-three-panel sidelights.
The entire entrance is framed by an elaborate classical surround with paneled pilasters supporting a wide entablature with dentil and modillion cornice. The entrance is sheltered by a flat-roof portico supported by fluted Doric columns. It has a turned balustrade and is accessed by a wide stair.
Notable interior features include finely finished Greek Revival mantels, the staircase, Greek key motif trim, and feather-painted baseboards and doors. The property sits on just under 5 acres.
The house, which has nine working fireplaces, was built for planter Nathaniel Turner Green by Jacob Holt and brickmasons Francis Woodson and Edward Rice, with bricks made on the construction site. It was later the home of Mary K. Williams of Montmorenci. Tasker Polk, noted attorney and editor, later occupied the house, which descended through the Polk family until it was sold. It is now owned by Roger Powell, who has years of expertise in historic preservation, and is continuing restoration.
Dameron-Bunch House
Circa 1924
Sited on a large, well-landscaped lot, the Dameron-Bunch House is a large, two-story, hip-roof Colonial Revival-style house in blonde brick, featuring six-over-six wood-sash windows and a modillion cornice. The four-bay façade features triple windows — four-over-four windows flanking a six-over-six window — on either side of the entrance.
The entrance is sheltered by a classical portico with Tuscan columns supporting a wide entablature with dentil cornice.
The southernmost bay contains a single six-over-six sash window. At the second story, a double window is located over the entrance. The other bays contain single windows.
There are two gabled dormers on the façade, each with an arched six-over-six window flanked by flat pilasters supporting the cornice returns. Green tiles cover the side elevations of the dormers, and the house was constructed with a tile roof that remained in place through at least 1976, giving this house more of a Mediterranean Revival appearance.
A one-story, hip-roof porch on the north elevation is supported by grouped columns and accessed by paired French doors on the east elevation of the house. A one-story, hip-roof, projecting bay is located just west of this porch. A matching porch on the south elevation has been enclosed with six-over-six wood-sash windows and has an entrance with three-light transom on the east elevation.
A large, two-story, hip-roof addition at the rear is constructed with a slightly darker brick.
According to state research, maps confirm the home’s construction between 1918 and 1925. The 1920 census records William and Mattie Dameron as living on a farm, but by 1930, they were at this location, having purchased the property in 1922, and William was running a farm supply business.
The home was later owned by Dr. and Mrs. Charles Bunch and remained in the Bunch family for many years. In 2019, artist Dian Sourelis purchased the property and moved here from Chicago. In restoring the 6,500-square-foot house, Sourelis has blended contemporary, minimalist design with original elements, such as antique bronze and crystal chandeliers, for an updated look in the spacious rooms. A white paint palette will allow tour participants to appreciate Sourelis’s collection of art displayed throughout the home.
William Eaton House
Circa 1843
Constructed about 1843, the William Eaton House stands well back from the street, centered between North Main and North Bragg streets. The white two-story house has a raised basement, Flemish-bond brick exterior, and six-over-six wood-sash windows throughout.
Centered on the façade is a six-panel door with decorative sidelights and elliptical transom featuring delicate tracery. The entrance is located in a molded, segmental-arch surround and sheltered by a one-bay-wide, flat-roof portico supported by fluted Doric columns. There is a wide brick stair and porch.
The house is believed to have been constructed by local builder Jacob Holt and likely the project that brought Holt to Warrenton from Virginia. It is said to have been built for William Eaton as a summer home for entertaining. While some sources indicate it was built for his daughter, Eliza, she would have been only a teenager at its time of construction.
Additionally, Eliza divided her time between Washington, D.C., Warrenton, and her extensive travels. She married in 1847, divorced in 1850, and married Peter Bell, a former governor of Texas, in 1856. They lived in Washington while Bell served in Congress. In the late 1860s, they returned to Warrenton to manage William, Sr.’s estate.
Located beside Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, it was purchased by George Garland Allen, a Warrenton native and New York City businessman, in 1952 and presented to the church for use as the parsonage. It is now called the Mary Burwell Allen Parsonage in honor of Mrs. Allen.
Allen Building
Circa 1880s
2nd floor loft
The Allen Building was constructed between 1885 and 1891, at which time it housed a general merchandise store on the first floor and offices upstairs, where there is now a loft apartment.
The brick building exterior has an inset entrance centered on the storefront. A three-part transom spans the storefront, with each section further divided into four narrow lights. A bracketed cornice spans the storefront.
Above the cornice are three two-over-two, segmental-arched wood-sash windows. The arched brick surrounds are enriched with solider courses and a slightly projecting drip molding that is connected between the middle window and the two outer windows.
Above the windows is a corbeled cornice with a stepped parapet. The parapet features rounded termini at each end and a central panel that steps up with angled corners.
The second-floor loft apartment, currently home to John DuVall and Jeff Witt, was created as part of Warrenton’s first mixed-use residential-commercial project, paving the way for other mixed-use projects. The living and dining area is separated from the bedrooms by an elevated passthrough featuring large windows and an exposed red brick wall. Holiday decor includes nine elaborately decorated trees and a lighted vintage village.
Tickets
Tickets are $35 and are available for purchase at Friends Two, Oakley Hall Antiques, Locorum, and Drip Coffee + Market, all in downtown Warrenton, and online at Eventbrite.com.
Same-day tickets, also $35, may be purchased at the Jacob Holt House, 122 S. Bragg St., Warrenton, where tour participants may check-in and receive their printed tour entry booklets.
For more information, visit preservationwarrenton.com.
