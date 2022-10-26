The Holiday Bazaar sponsored by Friends of the R.T. Arnold Library Committee announces the return of the annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with new faces and a new location. Admission is $2.
The event will be held at the South Hill (Va.) Exchange Warehouse, located at 408 West Danville St. Currently, all spaces are sold out.
The craft show had been a fundraiser for almost 40 years until the pandemic put a halt to the event two years in a row. The Holiday Bazaar is set to return this year with almost 80 booths of handmade items that will allow participants to take care of some Christmas shopping. Food will be available on site for purchase.
