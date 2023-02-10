Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton will present A Valentine’s Evening with Steve Hyman on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert with local singer Steve Hyman at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each. Call 252-586-3124 for seating requests or make reservations online at lakelandcac.org.

Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.