Plans are underway for Warrenton’s Wesley Memorial UMC Annual Christmas Wreath Project. Wreaths will be made at the church the week of Dec. 5-10, and the Wreath Committee has begun taking orders.
Orders may be placed by contacting Elaine Coleman, 252 257-3578; Anne Harris, 252 257-4530; or Mary Hunter, 252 257-2321. Wreath prices for the small wreaths (14-inch form) are: $35 with no bow and $40 with a bow. For the large wreath (24-inch form), prices are $65 without a bow and $75 with a bow.
“For a variety of reasons, including supply issues, we are making fewer wreaths this year,” said Mary Hunter, wreath committee member. “It is important that orders be placed early this year, because we will have a limited number of wreath forms,” she added.
Wesley Memorial’s wreath project has been in existence for years, Hunter added. “No one seems to know exactly when this project began,” said Hunter, “at least by the early 1950s.” Wreaths are constructed using fresh boxwood from the church and parsonage grounds, as well as from the lawns of church members and friends.
Wesley Memorial UMC is located at 210 N. Main Street in Warrenton.
