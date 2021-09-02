After weeks of preparation by the Littleton Lions Club, the 36th Annual Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, in Littleton with fun for the whole family planned for this Labor Day weekend.
On Friday, food vendors will be setting up in time for opening at 5 p.m. The street dance starts at 7 p.m. with “Brake Tyme Band” on stage in the municipal parking lot until 10 p.m. (No alcoholic beverages allowed.) Carnival rides will be open Friday evening.
Saturday’s activities start at 10 a.m. with a day of shopping, entertainment, eating and fun for all ages. Crafters, re-sellers and non-profit organizations will line North Main Street, and a variety of live entertainment will be on stage from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday will also provide an opportunity to stop by and visit with the local merchants and eateries.
The Outdoor Café will be located under BB&T’s drive-through, and the Stray Cats Rod and Custom Show will be in the parking lot behind Futrell Pharmacy and BB&T.
The Information Booth will have raffle tickets (21 prizes to be won), BBQ tickets, programs and information. Raffle winners will be announced at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday (ticket holders do not have to be present to win.)
Littleton Lions Club will be cooking 1,000 pounds of barbeque, which will be sold from the Pepsi booths in sandwiches Friday night and by the pound, and, on Saturday in the BBQ Tent from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. by the plate with slaw, potato salad and bread, and by the pound. Eat-out under the tent in the food court, or eat-in at the Lions Den on Ransom Street.
The Festival takes place in downtown Littleton on Hwy. 158. Those traveling from the north side of Lake Gaston should take Hwy. 903 south to Littleton.
The Festival continues to promote Littleton as a place to live and do business. Littleton is known as the “Little Town with a Big Heart.”
The Littleton Lions Club sponsors this yearly event to raise money for local service organizations and Lions service projects.
For further information, call 252-676-5623.
