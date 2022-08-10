An organizational meeting for singers who would like to participate in the Lake Gaston Community Choir and its performance of a Christmas cantata this holiday season will now be held at Lakeside Lutheran Church at 2427 Eatons Ferry Rd. in Littleton. The meeting is planned Sunday, Aug. 28, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
This will mark the return of the group since COVID-19 ended gatherings and performances.
This year’s cantata, “The Road to Bethlehem,” will be rehearsed each Sunday at Lakeside Lutheran beginning Sept. 11, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. under the direction of Diane Colin. The cantata will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Lakeside Lutheran Church.
Contact Marianne West at marianne.west@gmail.com to be part of this experience or to be added to the mailing list for future announcements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.