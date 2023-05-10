On April 27 and 28, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet made their first visit to Warren County to do a series of workshops and a special presentation on their upcoming ballet, “The Hair Journey,” which is set to premiere in April 2024 in Greensboro.
The group, led by Princess Johnson, the writer and producer of “The Hair Journey,” came to talk about the artistic process and shared how everyone has a creative process. The workshops took place at Mariam Boyd Elementary School, Northside Elementary School, The Warren County Memorial Library, Warren County Middle School and Warren County High School. The team of dancers and facilitators shared the Hair Journey story then had participants do creative tasks, such as create art inspired by hair or create a storyboard to tell their own hair stories. They split up into groups and created dances inspired by their art and storyboards.
To wrap up the visit, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet did an hour-long presentation, which included a talk from Princess Johnson, “How to create a ballet.” There was a special performance from the company of never before seen choreography from the upcoming ballet. The dances showcased the four main characters of the story: Zuri, Zuri’s mom, The Weave Queen and Nywele, Queen of the Land of Locs and Fros. There was also a duet between Princess Johnson and company member Jade Donnell called “Manifestation.” This was the first choreography created for the company by Princess Johnson, which originally premiered in April 2010. Following the presentation and performance, the team hosted a Q&A led by Willie Hinton, resident choreographer for Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet and former professional dancer at Philadanco in Philadelphia, Pa. The company noted that the students asked invigorating questions. Before the company left, they took time to take pictures with the students and faculty.
“The Hair Journey Ballet” is made possible through funding and support from the North Carolina Arts Council and Creative Greensboro, and is set to premiere in Greensboro in April 2024. Auditions for the production will be held in Greensboro at the Cultural Center in room 325 on June 3 from 10 a.m.-noon.
For more information about “The Hair Journey Ballet,” contact Princess Johnson at 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org.
For more information about Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, visit https://www.royalexpressions.org.
