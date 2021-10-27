While November is a transition month between the brisk, colorful days of fall and the colder days of winter, the Warren County Memorial Library offers a variety of in-person and virtual programs for people of all ages to enjoy — no matter the weather.
Library Director Cheryl Reddish previously told the newspaper that the library is continuing a number of programs that were introduced during its Summer Reading Program and will be offering new opportunities for children, youth and adults this fall.
Those visiting the library are asked to wear masks. Social distancing is observed. In November, Warren County Memorial Library will celebrate Native American Heritage Month and will offer Thanksgiving recipes and books. Resources are available at the library via QR codes, learning links and books.
Living with Tech help with devices, email, computers, the internet and more is available by visiting the library or calling 252-257-4990.
Digital career resources that are available include Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center via NC Live at nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=418 and Cypress Resume via NCLive at nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=424.
Visit the library’s community room on Friday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. to see “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” as part of the Fun Friday Films series. The movie, which is rated PG, has a one hour, 44 minute runtime.
Super Simple Songs, featuring Ms. B, will continue on Monday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the library and will be available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
Those who want to learn to crochet or who are ready for a new project can participate in Crafty Crochet with Miss Tiff at noon on Thursday, Nov. 18. The program is available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
The library’s Teen Anime & Manga Book Club meets every other Monday at 3 p.m. The Nov. 8 meeting may be accessed at tinyurl.com/WCMLNovAnime1. The meeting ID is 858 1944 3755, and the password is 485089. The Nov. 22 meeting will be avialble at tinyurl.com/WCMLNovAnime2. The meeting ID is 820 3784 6982, and the password is 662137. Visit the listed website or call 301-715-8592 to connect.
Ongoing activities include the following:
• CheckersTV library programs on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. view anytime at facebook/com/warrencounty memorial library/live.
• NC Kids Digital Library, which may be accessed via library card or NC Kids Card at nckids/overdrive.com. The digital library includes hundreds of ebooks and videos geared toward school-aged children.
• Just for Kids Streaming Collection, which may be accessed via NC Live by going to nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=442. The platform includes popular children’s media, such as “Sesame Street,” “Franklin,” “Arthur” and “Reading Rainbow.”
• Ms. B’s Brilliant Books featuring: Preschool Stories, Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; I Can Read Chapter Books, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.; and Terrific Toddler Tales, Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. The programs are available anytime at facebook/com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• Relaxation Corner: Adult Coloring, Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at the library.
• Watch and Learn featuring “The Next Frontier: From the Moon to Mars.” Available via Access Video On Demand at NCLive.org at nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=379.
• Homework Help Resources from NC Live featuring Learning Express Library at nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=219.
Warren County Memorial Library is at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. View the library’s full calendar of activities and access other resources via the library website at wcmlibrary.org. For more information, call the library at 252-257-4990.
