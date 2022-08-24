On Saturday, September 3rd, at 9 a.m., over 200 Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles are expected to register to compete in the Stray Cats Rod and Custom Show at the 37th Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival.
The Stray Cats have been appearing at the Festival since 1994 when they first organized, and the Festival was called “Littleton Downtown Turnaround.” The car show will be located in the parking lot behind Futrell Pharmacy Services and BB&T on S. Main Street (Hwy 903) in Littleton, NC.
Currently the Stray Cats have over 60 members including spouses, with their main interest in vehicles manufactured before 1989. Only vehicles manufactured before 1989 will be allowed to compete for awards in the show.
Participants can register early or on the day of the show. Preregistration $20. Day of the Show $25. Dash Plaques and Goodie Bags until they run out. There is a $100 Cash drawing for preregistration. Contestants will be competing for over 70 Top Awards. Door prizes will be given until they run out. There will also be an auction benefiting Stray Cats local charities.
Stray Cats Hot Rod Association is a nonprofit organization in the community. Since the show’s inception, they have raised over $40,000 for various local charities.
Daniel Clay, Stray Cats Hot Rod Association President, encourages everyone to attend the 37th Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival and visit the display of cars and meet their owners. There will be music and fun for everyone.
You can follow the Stray Cats Hot Rod Association on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/staycatsHRA/
For more information about their organization, or participating in the car show on September 3rd, call him at (252) 678-4497. Or, write to: Stray Cats, P.O. Box 118, Littleton, NC 27850
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.