Lakeland Cultural Arts Center continues its lineup of classic and contemporary movies this month with “Some Like It Hot” on Friday, Feb. 3. Showings are at 1 and 7 p.m. The 1959 romantic comedy stars Marilyn Monroe and Tony Curtis.
A perennial favorite, “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, offers two chances to see Murray’s cynical TV weatherman character relive the same day — Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pa. — over and over and over and over and over again with hilarious, and sometimes touching, results. Lakeland shows “Groundhog Day” on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4 and 7 p.m.
Did you know?
According to history.com, Groundhog Day was first observed on Feb. 2, 1887, in Gobbler’s Knob in the now famous Punxsutawney, Pa. Legend has it that on Groundhog Day, if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, he gets scared and will run back into his burrow. This predicts six more weeks of winter. If he does not see his shadow, it means an early spring.
Groundhog Day is said to have roots in an old Christian tradition of Candlemas, when candles represented how long and cold winter would be, and history.com reports that Germans expanded on this idea by choosing an animal to make this prediction. This first animal was a hedgehog. German settlers in Pennsylvania carried on the tradition, but chose the ubiquitous groundhog to determine if winter would hang on for another six weeks.
Punxsutawney, Pa., pulls out all the stops for its Groundhog Day celebration days before Phil makes his annual appearance, including a 4k run, Crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog, an ice carving demonstration, and numerous specials offered at local eateries for the many tourists who converge on the town.
The population in Phil’s hometown is around 5,700, but visitor numbers expand it to some 20,000 for Groundhog Day, which includes a meteorologist Hall of Fame induction, banquets and dances, bands, contests, and, of course, the most famous resident making his grand appearance. For the folks who want the best viewing, the grounds at Gobbler’s Knob open at 3 a.m., with a current low temperature of 18 degrees. Brrrrr.
More close to home, Sir Walter Wally has been making Raleigh’s Groundhog Day predictions, but it was announced on Monday that he has retired. Area Groundhog Day activities are being held Thursday, Feb. 2, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Groundhog Day is observed in the United States and Canada each year on Feb. 2.
Other movies
Rounding out Lakeland’s upcoming movie schedule are the following: “Annie Hall,” Feb. 17, 1 and 7 p.m.; “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Feb. 18, 7 p.m.; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Feb. 25, 4 and 7 p.m.; “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” March 3, 1 and 7 p.m.; “E.T. The Extraterrestrial,” March 4, 7 p.m.; “King of Kings,” April 7, 1 and 7 p.m.; “Prince of Egypt,” April 8, 1 p.m.; and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” April 8, 7 p.m.
Tickets are $6 for children under age 13, $7 for senior citizens age 62 and up, and $8 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online at lakelandcac.org. Concessions are offered for sale in the lobby.
Lakeland is at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton. For more information, including the latest on concerts, plays, and additional movies, visit the website or call 252-586-3124.
