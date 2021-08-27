Over 90 food vendors, crafters and nonprofits will be on hand for the Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Woodcrafts, handmade crafts, jewelry, candles, creative yard art and cloth items will be available from crafters who have come from across North Carolina and Virginia. Holiday items are available as are items for the fishing enthusiast, golfer, and even the family pet. Crafters work throughout the year to showcase their skills and talents for the festival. New ideas and art continue to surface each year.
Participate in activities on the festival grounds in downtown Littleton and browse nearby shops to discover what the town has to offer.
Young and old can find something to laugh about and enjoy on the carnival rides in the parking lot. Stop off at the information booth for raffle tickets. Prizes are raffled off from the main stage at noon and again at 3 p.m.
The book sale at the Littleton Library is always a busy place. The sale will be held at Main Street Books, the used book location run by the Friends of the Library, on Main Street, next to the library, where you can buy reading materials and check out opportunities to participate in a writing group, join a book club, or sign up to join the Friends of the Library.
A yearly favorite is the Master Gardener’s booth where expert advice and plants are available. Now is a great time to think about getting plants ready for fall and planning your spring plantings. The Bee Keepers from Halifax will be on hand as well.
The Littleton Lions Club, sponsors of the festival, will be cooking barbeque to be sold from the Pepsi booths in sandwiches Friday night and Saturday, and in BBQ plates with slaw, potato salad and bread from the Lions tent on Saturday from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m. Eat in the shade of the food tent or at the Lions Den on Ransom Street, where plates will also be available.
The Stray Cats Rod and Custom Show will be held on Saturday in the area behind Futrell Pharmacy.
Friday night, Sept. 3, “Brake Tyme Band” will be playing music for listening and dancing from 7-10 p.m. in the town parking lot. Bring your chairs and enjoy the music and the offerings of the Food Court. Several new food options are available, along with ice cold lemonade, kettle corn, Indian fry bread and funnel cakes.
The Littleton Lions club sponsors the event, now in its 36th year. Local service organizations, the Town of Littleton, and Lions service projects are beneficiaries of funds raised through the festival.
For more information, call 252-676-5623.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.