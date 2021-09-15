The Taste of Brunswick Festival Planning Committee met on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Brunswick County Airport in Lawrenceville, Va., to discuss plans for the event, which will be held Oct. 9. Committee members attending were: Sheriff Brian Roberts, George Daniel, Lois Daniel, Wendy Grimm, Wendy Wright, Dixie Walker, Melissa Boucher, Kimberly Martin, Sergeant Chad Clary, Dr. Alfonzo Seward, Julian Moore, Phil Pair, Leslie Pair and Tiquan Goode.
The ad book is available, and committee members were asked to help distribute the books.
Tentatively, the Silver Eagle Band is scheduled to perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Feature Attraction Band will perform from noon to 4 p.m.
Virginia Wheels will again sponsor the car show, a crowd favorite.
Sheriff Roberts said there will be two entrances to the grounds, and he expects the most people to be arriving between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Vendors and participants will be asked to be set up by 9 a.m.
The committee voted to increase the fee to $50 for arts and crafts and $100 for food vendors. The prices increase after Aug. 31 to $70 and $120, respectively. The deadline to register as a vendor is Sept. 17, with no exceptions.
The Brunswick County Stewmasters Association will sponsor the Brunswick Stew Cook-off. First-, second-, third- and fourth-place winners will be chosen. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. Stew will be ready by 11 a.m. and sold by the cup or bowl. Quarts will be available for sale after 1 p.m. The cost is $9 per quart, $3 per bowl and $1 per sample.
There will be activities for the whole family, including a petting zoo, inflatables, live music all day and lots of vendors.
The next planning meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport. Volunteers are welcome.
For more information about the festival, call 434-848-2728 or 434-848-3154, or visit the website at tasteofbrunswickfestival.com.
Sylvia Allen is editor of the Brunswick Times-Gazette.
