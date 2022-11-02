Providence Methodist Church will sponsor a hot dog buffet dinner on Friday, Nov. 11, to raise funds to help with the Esophageal Cancer treatment expenses of well-known and popular restoration contractor Mike Aycock of the Afton community.
The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m., or until hot dogs are all gone. In addition to hot dogs with all the trimmings, the buffet will include homemade chili, cole slaw, baked beans, chips, beverage and dessert.
There will be no charge for the dinner event; however, a painter’s bucket will be available for donations.
All proceeds will go to Mike and wife, Sharon. The Aycocks are the parents of Jennie Lynn, Christopher and Amy.
The church is located at 1853 US Hwy. 401 S., Warrenton.
