Lakeland Cultural Arts Center will hold auditions for “Sherlock Homes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. Auditions will be held in the Mark E. Taylor Theatre both evenings.
Sides for cold reading will be provided. Lakeland hopes that many people in the community will considering auditioning and encourages diversity in the production.
A character breakdown of available roles is as follows:
• Sherlock Holmes: Lead, male, 30-60; one of the greatest detectives ever; sharp, deliberate, calculated and nonplussed.
• Doctor John Watson: Lead, male, 40-60; fabled friend, companion and confidant of Holmes; worried about Holmes and #39; depression
• Prince Nikita Starloff: Lead, male, 25-40; a Russian prince; stately, good-looking and wary
• Christiane De Labegassier: Lead, female, 25-40; a rich French beauty, currently with the prince
• Club Secretary: Lead, female, 25-50; secretary of the Suicide Club; direct, fascinating, alluring and confident.
• Mr. Williams/Mr. Roundy: Supporting, male, 25-40; English gentleman; member of the Suicide Club; talkative; almost comical; pharmacist; unassuming and naïve
• Mr. Richards/Mycroft Holmes: Supporting, male, 40-60; English gentleman; member of the Suicide Club; resigned and tired; Sherlock and #39’s older brother and British intelligence official
• Mr. George/Inspector Micklewhite: Supporting, male, 30-60; German gentleman; member of the Suicide Club; tall, big, and imposing; an English police detective
• Mr. Henry/A.C. Cross: Supporting, male, 60-80; English gentleman; member of the Suicide Club; frail old man in a wheelchair. European cultural attaché
• Mrs Hudson/Older Lady: Supporting, female, 40-70; Holmes’ motherly landlady; crime witness; pretentious and put-out
• Lucy O’Malley/Magician’s Assistant: Supporting, female, 20-40; a London streetwalker; beautiful assistant to a magician
Performances are scheduled for March 24-25, March 30 and April 1. Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton. For more information, call 252-586-3124 or email boxofficelcac@gmail.com.
