Lakeland Cultural Arts Center will present “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club” by Jeffrey Hatcher beginning March 24.
The Lakeland production is directed by Kathey Guttersen and Maria Hurst. It features John Duvall, Donivan Jordan, Angie Fuller, Wally Hurst, Johnny Jones, Micah Jones, Buster Morgan, Christopher O’Brien, Mike Southern, Elyse Brown, Kellie Smith, Brian Waugh, Maryann Johnston and Mimi Boden.
Performances will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on March 24 and 25, and March 30-April 1. A matinee will be performed at 2 p.m. on March 26.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors (ages 62 and up) and $13 for children (under age 13).
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton. For more information or tickets, visit lakelandcac.org or call 252-586-3124.
