A hauntingly good time for the whole family is in store as the Warrenton Revitalization Committee presents Fright Nite from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, followed by the traditional Ghost Walk through downtown Warrenton. Events are free of charge to the public.
Fright Nite will be held on Courthouse Square, located at 109 S. Main St., Warrenton. During the week, the space is at the heart of daily activity as people walk across its sidewalks as they go to court or nearby office buildings, or as they travel through Warrenton on foot. However, on Fright Nite, Courthouse Square will take on a Halloween flair, inviting people of all ages to join in the spooky fun.
Children and adults are encouraged to use their creativity and don costumes for the special event. Those planning to attend are also encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for an evening of music, dancing and other activities. Prize drawings will be held every hour on the hour.
The Rockin’ Halloween with DJ Lee Burrows of Solid Sound Productions will begin with the opening song, “Do You Believe in What You See?” While the song plays, the audience should look around for some special guests. Bigfoot is expected to be downtown, and a mummy and werewolf might be in the area, too. The audience should also look toward the courthouse to see if they can spot some Halloween-themed images projected there.
Fun for all ages is planned, and refreshments will be available.
At 8 p.m., a final song will end Rockin’ Halloween and mark the start of the traditional Ghost Walk led by a local spirit. Those who want to participate are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes for walking through the downtown Warrenton area.
After activities on Courthouse Square have concluded, interested walkers should look for Dr. Joseph Warren, for whom Warren County was named. The man best known for fighting in the Battle of Bunker Hill during the Revolutionary War will introduce himself before leading a Historic Haunted Tour through downtown Warrenton.
Warren will lead participants around the Main Street area, stopping at local houses and churches to share true stories of the supernatural related to those sites.
Fright Nite organizers are excited to offer activities similar to those in previous years after a hiatus due to the pandemic. They hope that residents of Warren County and beyond will once again make the event an annual Halloween tradition and look forward to offering more surprises in years to come.
