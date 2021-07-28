Warrenton resident Thomas Park of the Warren Artists Market will be performing a one man show, “Anthropologic Vibe,” from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, July 30, at Frontier Warren, 140 S. Main St., Warrenton.
A writer, poet, activist and self-described lover of pollinators, Park may be best known in the community for his work in developing the Warren Artists Market, a nonprofit writers’ collective and community creative writing-arts program. He also describes himself as an avid gardener and who also enjoys preparing Mid-Eastern meals.
Park indicated that Friday’s program will offer something for everyone that will feature “reading/performing some things old, some things new, a couple of things borrowed, with a dash of blues.” He also plans to perform two monologues: “The Devil Comes to Warrenton” and “Holloway.”
There is no admission fee for most WAM events, but donations are appreciated.
The most updated COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and those attending are encouraged to follow social distancing in seating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.