Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a Holiday Kids Crafts program for ages 5-12 which will be held at the Warren County Memorial Library on Tuesdays from March 7-21, from 6-6:45 p.m.

This program will provide instruction and all supplies to make two to three crafts per week. Registration is being accepted through March 6 for $5 per child for the three-week session. Limited space is available.  

Registration can be completed:

• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation

• Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.

For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.

Warren County Parks and Recreation is accepting volunteers for this and other programs. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.