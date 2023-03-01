Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a Holiday Kids Crafts program for ages 5-12 which will be held at the Warren County Memorial Library on Tuesdays from March 7-21, from 6-6:45 p.m.
This program will provide instruction and all supplies to make two to three crafts per week. Registration is being accepted through March 6 for $5 per child for the three-week session. Limited space is available.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Warren County Parks and Recreation is accepting volunteers for this and other programs. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.