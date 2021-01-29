The Warren County Memorial Library announces its calendar of events for February.
Heritage and History
• The Story of North Carolina’s Buffalo Soldiers, 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26; president by historian Howard Burchette; go to tinyurl.com/WCMLBurchette2021 or call 646-558-8656 to connect; meeting ID: 865 4352 5393; password: 479626
• NC Learn Exhibit: African-American Music Trail; a celebration of African-American contributions to the musical history of North Carolina; view online anytime at africanamericanmusicnc.com/
• African-Americans in Science by TheHistoryMakers; view online anytime at youtube.com/watch?v=Tmp4QwmMa_l
Preschool and children
• Recommended Read: “Love” by Stacy McAnulty
• Preschool Storytime, 10:30-10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays: Feb. 9, 16 and 23; also available on demand at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live
• I Can Read Chapter Books, 10:30-10:45 a.m. on Thursdays: Feb. 11, 18 and 25; also available on demand at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live
• Valentine’s Reads available at the library: “A Village Full of Valentines” by James Stevenson, “Here Comes Valentine Cat” by Deborah Underwood, “The Valentine Express” by Nancy Elizabeth Wallace and “Amelia Bedelia’s First Valentine” by Herman Parish
Teens and tweens
• Community Service and Internship Information Zoom meeting, 3:30-4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1; Go to tinyurl.com/WCMLFebTeenVolunteer or call 646-558-8656 to connect; meeting ID: 832 3396 8320; password: 333994
• Teen Anime and Manga Book Club via Zoom, 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8; go to tinyurl.com/WCMLFebAnime1 or call 646-558-8656 to connect; meeting ID: 865 6060 3487; password: 407167
• Teen Anime and Manga Book Club via Zoom, 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22; go to tinyurl.com/WCMLFebAnime2 or call 646-558-8656 to connect; meeting ID: 890 8875 6630; password: 243553
Adults
• NC Humanities Council Statewide Read Program recommended reads: “Dry” by Neal and Jarrod Shusterman and “The Water Knife” by Paolo Bacigalupi; for more activities, visit nchumanities.org
• Jazz Up Your Night! Music features local jazz band, Just Friends (1 hour, 26-minute runtime): view online on demand Part 1 at youtube.com/watch?v=FOU3FmDPr6s; view on demand Part 2 at youtube.com/watch?v=_5n5pN2GOTk
• Blind Date with a Book: begins Monday, Feb. 1; Enjoy a “date” with a book based on the clues the library provides. Books are available from the library display all month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.