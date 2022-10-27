On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Haliwa-Saponi Powwow Committee will sponsor the Fall Social & Bazaar on the Haliwa-Saponi Powwow Grounds, 130 Haliwa-Saponi Trail, Warrenton (Hollister community).
The event will feature a bounce house, vendor booths, ham raffle and food. Entertainment will include local bands 2 Steps Back, Little Creek Band, the Essex Band, and Haliwa-Saponi powwow singers.
Gates open at noon, and the bands will begin at 1 p.m. Lawn chairs are welcome. This event is open to the public, and admission is $7 for ages 18 and up, $5 for ages 6-17, and free for ages 5 and under.
The vendor set up fee is $25. Vendors must bring their own tables and chairs. Contact Ree Harris at CMR0319@gmail.com to secure a space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.