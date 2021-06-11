Orders are now being accepted for St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church’s Hoagie Sale on Saturday, July 3.
The following will be available:
• Eight-inch Italian hoagie with cheese, salami, ham, lettuce and tomato
• Eight-inch Italian hoagie with chicken salad, celery, lettuce and tomato
Hoagies are on Italian rolls.
Drive-through pick-up will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on July 3. The deadline to place advance orders is June 28.
To order, contact Carmie at 434-636-3454 or Jeanne at 434-636-3285, or email carmiechinicbc@yahoo.com.
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church is at 31 Ebony Rd. off Hwy. 903 at the North Carolina/Virginia state line at Lake Gaston.
