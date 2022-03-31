The Warren Artists’ Market is seeking submissions from all writers for its 2022 anthology, “Books That Sit On My Shelf.”
Submissions should be unpublished poetry, essays, and non-fiction prose.
In solicitation submissions, WAM posed the following prompts:
n Writers are typically voracious readers, with large personal libraries. What books sit on your bookshelves, and what do they mean to you?
nTell us about a book, series or author that touched your life or changed it in a meaningful way. Were books your best friends as a child?
nDid a particular book inspire you to become a writer? Dramatically change your life? Move you toward action? Influence you in other ways?
nOr do you have a book/books that you just loved.
Themes of previous WAM anthologies have focused on friendship, home, and inspirations of people’s connections to Warren County, whether by birth, moving to the area or attending WAM events on a regular basis.
The maximum word count for prose is 2,000 words per piece. Writers may submit up to three poems, with a maximum 50 lines per poem.
Write THE END at the bottom of each submission. This will notify the editors that the piece is complete and will be removed before publication.
Contact information should be placed in the upper left hand corner of each page submitted: name, address, telephone, and email.
A third-person bio of 50 words or less should be included.
Deadline for submissions is June 31.
Writers will be notified of acceptance by Aug. 30. The anthology will be available for purchase by Nov. 15.
Authors will retain copyright for their work, permitting WAM to publish it. The copyright for the anthology as a collective work remains with WAM.
Email submissions and inquiries to: arlenebice1633@gmail.com or haywoodpark@yahoo.com.
Each accepted submitter within the continental United States will receive a complimentary copy of the anthology.
Proceeds benefit programs designed to encourage interest in the arts, nurture existing talent and provide an environment for artistic expression.
WAM hosts First Friday Poetry/Prose Open Mic Night at Frontier Warren in downtown Warrenton. Follow the WAM Facebook page at Warren County Artists’ Market/BIrdland for more information and other WAM activities.
