Warren County Memorial Library will offer something for just about everyone this month with programs on everything from the stars to poetry.
The library will present the StarLab Planetarium from noon-4 p.m. on May 4, 10 and 15 at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
StarLab Planetarium
The library describes StarLab as an inflatable, portable planetarium that brings astronomy to life through experiences for people of all ages. Seating is limited, and groups will be admitted for one session of about 30 minutes at a time.
Local educators may contact the library about bringing the portable planetarium to their schools.
Watch for more information about StarLab in an upcoming edition of The Warren Record.
North Carolina Reads
North Carolina Reads is a statewide book club sponsored by North Carolina Humanities. Each month, the program features one of five total books that explores issues, history and cultured centered around the state. Participants are invited to take part in virtual book discussions, hosted by NC Humanities, that feature the authors and experts.
Several copies of every North Carolina Reads book are available at the library. This month’s featured book is “Under a Gilded Moon” by Joy Jordan-Lake. In this work of historical fiction, Kerry MacGregory’s future is derailed when, after two years in college in New York City, family obligations call her home to the beautiful Appalachians. As Kerry finds herself caught in a war between wealth and poverty, innocence and corruption, she must navigate not only her own pride and desperation to survive, but also the temptations of fortune and the men who control it.
A virtual book discussion will be held on May 23 at 6:30 p.m. NC Humanities will present an interactive panel discussion examining themes from “Under a Gilded Moon,” including wealth, poverty, corruption and family obligations during the Gilded Age. The event features author Joy Jordan-Lake and Dr. Jennifer Le Zotte in a conversation moderated by NC Humanities Board Trustee Mike Wakeford. To register, go to: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XxJ8g328TsOat8R7mYvd4w.
Bi-Lingual Poetry and Stories
Valeria Rodriguez will be at the library on May 16 at 4 p.m. to read original poetry in both English and Spanish. The program is sponsored by the Warren County Arts Council.
Rodriguez will also sing poem-based songs and help participants discover inspiration to create their own poetry.
Literacy Through Lyrics
Shavon Russell Jones will present a program that combines music and reading on May 23 at 3 p.m.
The interactive program is also sponsored by the Warren County Arts Council.
Regular programs
Warren County Memorial Library will continue to offer regular programs this month that are designed for people of all ages.
• Relaxation Corner: Adult Coloring, Thursdays at 10 a.m. Stop by the front desk at the library to pick up a coloring sheet and coloring pencils, markers or crayons.
• “Piece of Mind” Puzzle Stations, Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The library offers a weekly puzzle station.
• Mother’s Day Card Making Station, May 12. The library invites the public to create and decorate a Mother’s Day card in the children’s area.
• Books, Brew, & You, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee while discussing books in a relaxing atmosphere. Participants are invited to discuss which books others must read — and the ones that should never be read.
• Fun and Games, May 25 at 2 p.m. The public can try various games, including board games, miniature basketball, life-sized Connect Four, floor checkers, Tic-Tac-Toe and more.
• Readin’ & Relaxin’ featuring Ky’el, who will read favorite books, both new and old, during this traditional, in-person story time. Featured books include “Mickey’s Perfect Day” on May 9, “Splat the Cat: Splat and Seymour, Best Friends Forevermore” on May 16, “Lilo and Stitch: Mischief with Stitch” on May 23 and “Minnie’s Summer Vacation” on May 30.
• Kickin’ with Ky’el, featuring a fun, upbeat take on story time with Ky’el. This month’s schedule includes “Never Touch a Porcupine” on May 11, “Garden Time” on May 18 and “See, Touch, Feel Colors” on May 25. Programs begin at 10:30 a.m.
• Virtual Storytime, with episodes available on the library’s Facebook page. This month will feature “I Love You Like No Otter” on May 13, “I Can Do It Too!” on May 20 and “I Love You, Daddy” on May 27. Programs begin at 10:30 a.m.
• Films at the Library featuring “Peter Pan & Wendy” (rated PG with a 1 hour, 46 minute runtime) on May 18 at 2 p.m.; and “Black Adam” (rated PG-13 with a 2 hour, 5 minute runtime) on May 26 at 2 p.m.
• Teen Anime & Manga Book Club, May 22 at 3:30 p.m., featuring “Anime Jeopardy!”
• Video Game Club, May 3 and 17 at 3:30 p.m.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton and may be reached by call 252-257-4990 or visiting www.wcmlibrary.org. The library will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day
