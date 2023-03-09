The Board of Directors of The Friends of the Warren County Memorial Library will hold its Annual Wine and Cheese Social on Tuesday, March 14, from 6 -8 p.m.
The event will be held at George’s Family Restaurant, located at 111 N. Bragg St., Warrenton.
Old, new and prospective members of The Friends of the Warren County Memorial Library are invited to attend.
There will be a brief meeting at 5:30 p.m. for a report on the previous year’s activities, plans for the current year and for electing members to the board of directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.